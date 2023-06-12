Achronix Pushes the Boundaries of Networking with 400 GbE and PCIe Gen 5.0 for SmartNICs

News provided by

Achronix

12 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

Achronix Network Infrastructure Code (ANIC) offers 400 GbE connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a global leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, is thrilled to announce that the Achronix Network Infrastructure Code (ANIC) includes 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) connectivity. ANIC is a suite of flexible FPGA IP blocks optimized to accelerate high-performance networking pipelines for Speedster®7t FPGAs and the VectorPath® Accelerator Card. Achronix FPGA products and IP networking solutions offer the highest-performance for the most demanding applications.

As the demand for high-speed data processing continues to grow exponentially, Achronix remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving needs of the networking industry. Integrating 400 GbE and PCIe Gen 5.0, Achronix empowers data center operators, cloud service providers, and telecommunications companies to create SmartNIC solutions with unprecedented performance, scalability, and flexibility.

The key features and benefits of the ANIC include:

  • Unparalleled speed – With 400 GbE support, the ANIC IP enables ultra-fast data transfer rates, allowing organizations to process massive amounts of data in real-time. This accelerated network throughput maximizes application performance and significantly reduces latency.
  • Accelerated time to market – ANIC's modular architecture enables customers to select SmartNIC components necessary for their application. Each optimized IP block is pre-verified with closed timing to speed design. Coupled with partial reconfiguration (the ability to dynamically change the functionality of a block within the IP design), solutions can be seamlessly modified in the field.
  • Custom IP support – Building on top of ANIC, customers can deploy custom IP functions, such as key-value stores, intrusion prevention, de-duplication, and other network applications, to provide highly parallelized, value-added network solutions at 400 GbE network speeds.

"We are excited to unveil the integration of 400 GbE into our ANIC," said Steve Mensor, VP of Marketing for Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. "This breakthrough achievement underlines our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced, high-performance networking solutions. With the increased speed, bandwidth, scalability, and data acceleration offered by ANIC, customers can unlock new levels of performance and address the ever-growing demands of modern data centers and communication networks."

ANIC modular IP runs on Speedster7t AC7t1500 FPGAs and VectorPath S7t-VG6 Accelerator Cards offering the industry's highest performance for networking and compute acceleration applications. The Speedster7t architecture includes a revolutionary 2D network on chip (2D NoC) that provides 20 Tbps of total bandwidth. The 2D NoC offers high-speed connectivity between the FPGA fabric and the high-speed interfaces including 400 GbE, PCIe Gen 5.0, GDDR6, and DDR4/5. Additionally, Speedster7t FPGAs have machine learning processors (MLPs) distributed across the FPGA fabric. Each MLP is a highly configurable, compute-intensive block, with up to 32 multipliers that support integer formats from 4 to 32 bits and various floating-point modes including direct support for TensorFlow's bfloat16 format and block floating-point (BFP) format.

Contact Achronix for a demonstration of ANIC with 400 GbE and PCIe Gen 5.0 capabilities.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreeFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

