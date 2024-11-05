Achronix to Host LinkedIn Live Webinar with Primemas and Blue Cheetah

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced it will host a LinkedIn Live Webinar in collaboration with Primemas and Blue Cheetah, and moderated by Clive "Max" Maxfield, Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Computing Design. The webinar will detail how the Primemas Hub Chiplet (Hublet™) is revolutionizing SoC design, providing scalable, modular platforms tailored for accelerators and CXL memory solutions. By integrating Achronix Speedcore™ IP within Primemas' FPGA chiplets, engineers gain unparalleled flexibility to quickly reprogram hardware for performance demanding applications in just hours. With die-to-die IP support from Blue Cheetah, this innovative architecture drastically reduces time-to-market while enhancing scalability.

What: LinkedIn Live Webinar

When: November 7, 2024 | 9:30am PST

Where: Register here free to join the conversation

