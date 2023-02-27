Achronix to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, and CFO, Mahesh Karanth, will participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton-Laguna Niguel Hotel, in Dana Point, CA. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Achronix management by contacting their Roth salesperson or emailing: [email protected].

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath™ accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite, which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: /blogs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Achronixcorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other brands, product names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

[email protected]

SOURCE Achronix