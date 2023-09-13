Achronix To Present at the Bank of America Private Tech TrailBlazers Conference on September 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake will participate at the Bank of America Private Tech TrailBlazers Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, CA. Management is scheduled to present at 9:30 A.M. Pacific Time on September 20, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Bank of America representative.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreTM eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPathTM accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

