Achronix to Present at the Needham Growth Conference January 17

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, will participate at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Management is scheduled to present at 12:45 P.M. ET on January 17, 2024, and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham representative.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath™ accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

