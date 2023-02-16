Achronix to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, and CFO, Mahesh Karanth, will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

SIG Susquehanna Technology Conference – Friday, March 3, 2023 . Virtual investor meetings with management will be held throughout the day.





– Virtual investor meetings with management will be held throughout the day. KeyBanc 2023 Emerging Technology Summit ( San Francisco ) – Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in San Francisco, CA. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on March 8 and will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

Investors attending these events can schedule a meeting with Achronix by contacting their equity sales representative at each respective firm.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath™ accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: /blogs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Achronixcorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contact

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

[email protected]

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Achronix