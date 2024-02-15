Achronix to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference — Thursday, February 29, 2024 . President and CEO, Robert Blake will conduct virtual meetings with investors throughout the day. There will also be a Fireside Chat at 5:10pm ET with Baird senior analyst, Tristan Gerra , which will be made available to registered attendees.

President and CEO, will conduct virtual meetings with investors throughout the day. There will also be a Fireside Chat at with Baird senior analyst, , which will be made available to registered attendees. SIG Susquehanna Technology Conference – Friday, March 1, 2024 . Mr. Blake will conduct virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors attending these events can schedule a meeting with Achronix by contacting their equity sales representative at each respective firm.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreTM eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPathTM accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: /blogs/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/achronix-semiconductor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contact

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

[email protected]

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their prospective owners.

SOURCE Achronix