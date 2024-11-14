Achronix to Showcase FPGA Acceleration for HPC at SuperComputing 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix, in partnership with BittWare, is excited to announce its participation in SuperComputing 2024 (SC24), the premier event for High-Performance Computing (HPC). We'll be showcasing the latest advancements in FPGA acceleration technology at BittWare's booth (2709). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions from Achronix and BittWare, designed to enhance AI/ML workloads, HPC infrastructure, and networking.

What: Achronix Semiconductor at SuperComputing 2024 (SC24)

Dates: November 18-21, 2024

Where: BittWare Booth 2709, Georgia World Congress Center- Atlanta, GA

What to Expect at Our Booth:

LLM (Large Language Model) Demo: Witness our FPGA-powered LLM demo, which will include real-time text-to-speech processing.

Interactive Demo: Experience real-time FPGA acceleration with our ANIC flow chart, showcasing performance, flexibility, and partial reconfiguration using Achronix's unique 2D NoC architecture.

VectorPath Accelerator Card: Explore the power of this high-performance FPGA solution (from Achronix and BittWare) designed for demanding AI/ML and HPC environments.

Giveaways: Stop by for exclusive Achronix-branded merchandise.

Key Highlights:

Network Infrastructure Acceleration (ANIC): Discover how Achronix's Speedster7t FPGAs coupled with our ANIC IP enables you to deliver industry leading SmartNIC solutions to drive next generation AI/ML workloads and HPC infrastructure with high-speed data processing.

Meet Achronix Experts: Connect with our leadership team to discuss how Achronix can support your specific HPC and AI acceleration requirements.

Don't miss this chance to experience the future of high-performance computing. We look forward to connecting with you at SC24!

About Achronix Semiconductor

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a leading semiconductor company specializing in high-performance FPGA solutions. As the sole provider of both standalone FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, Achronix delivers data acceleration products tailored for applications in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, communications and data centers. Products include the Speedster®7t FPGA family, Speedcore™ eFPGA IP, and VectorPath® accelerator cards, all supported by Achronix ACE software tools. Founded in 2004, Achronix has a proven track record of innovation and market leadership in the semiconductor industry.

For more information, please visit www.achronix.com

