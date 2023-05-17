ACHWorks and Onyx IQ Partner to Power the Future of Simply Funding

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Funding, a premier provider of Merchant Cash Advance services, selects Onyx IQ, the leading funding management solution for the MCA space, because, "Onyx provides the whole package and integrates with the partners who matter most to us," says Jacob Kleinberger, Head of Operations at Simply Funding. "The fact that they were already strategically aligned and collaborate so well with ACHWorks made this an easy decision."

ACHWorks, a payment processing technology for commercial and consumer transactions, is a well-known and well-liked option for the Merchant Cash Advance Industry. "ACHWorks was one of our earliest integrations and partners. They've been around for 30+ years and are really industry experts," says Andrew Dudley at Onyx IQ. "We're always excited when we get to collaborate with them and shared clients."

The strategic partnership between ACHWorks and Onyx IQ goes beyond shared clients and allows net new customers to start funding in as little as 2-4 weeks, wiring funds, processing ACH payments, debiting syndicators and paying ISO commissions on the rails that already exist between the two platforms. Dave Kirk, ACHWorks National Sales Manager says "ACHWorks has always worked hard to offer to Small and Medium sized businesses superior service and maximum benefit. We see this strategic partnership as providing exactly that for the Merchant Cash Advance Industry "

About Onyx IQ

Onyx IQ offers cloud-based lending solutions designed to help automate decisions and fund more deals – faster. Customers benefit from highly customizable workflow, configurable decision engine, internal/external collaboration and robust reporting – all in one integrated view.

The platform was created in 2017 by Jay Keller, CEO of Wall Street Funding. Jay has been deeply immersed in the Alternative Lending Industry with focus on the MCA / B2B space since 2006 and offers a wealth of leadership expertise. With a talent strategy focused on hiring industry professionals and aggressive product roadmaps, it is Onyx IQ's mission to serve as the best funding management software available.

The company is headquartered in New York City and services funders across the United States. For more information email [email protected].

About ACHWorks

ACHWorks has served the business community since the early 90s. And, now that we are powered by VCI, a leader in ACH payment processing and technology for more than 30 years, we have expanded our resources and technology to better support our clients and grow into new sectors. We are also now bank owned and sponsored by Commercial Bank of California.

Over the last 15 years, besides serving our other clients, we have been strongly committed to the Commercial Funding/Alternative Financing industry, by serving and meeting the needs of that community, we have learned and added benefits that many processors do not understand.

We're not only the most customizable solution, but now the strongest and most stable partner.

About Simply Funding

Simply Funding has been providing fast working capital to its customers since 2015. With same day approvals and a Merchant Cash Advance of up to $500,000 Simply is here to help you grow your business to the next level without the delays and strict approval process of a traditional bank. Visit us at SimplyFunding.com to learn more about our Advance Programs or to become a Broker.

