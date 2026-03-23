ACI Infotech Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Global Expansion Across Three Continents

Enterprise technology consulting firm opens six new offices and pursues strategic acquisitions to strengthen service portfolio

SOMERSET, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI (Advanced Computing International), a global enterprise technology consulting firm, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary alongside the announcement of significant geographic and strategic expansion. The milestone marks ACI's transition into its next phase of growth, with new operations spanning data modernization, AI implementation, and cloud transformation services for Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

Jagannad Verma Kanumuri - President & CEO, ACI Infotech

Founded in 2006, by Jagannadh (Jag) Verma Kanumuri, a former Wall Street investment banker, ACI has grown from a three-person startup in New Jersey to a 1,250-employee operation across five continents. The company maintains a 95% client retention rate and serves more than 80 Fortune 500 partnerships globally.

Aggressive Geographic Expansion

In 2025 alone, ACI opened offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Dubai, London, while expanding its India delivery center with a new 200-employee capacity facility. The company plans to open a Miami (US) and Luxembourg (EU) offices and enter Southeast Asia with operations in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in 2026.

"Twenty years ago, we started with a simple thesis: technology companies should solve business problems, not just sell software," said Kanumuri. "What's different now isn't the thesis. It's the scale at which we're executing it. Opening six offices in one year reflects our commitment to being present where our clients need us, with teams who understand their markets, their regulatory environments, and their business culture."

Product Innovation and Recognition

The expansion comes as ACI positions itself for the next phase of enterprise technology adoption. The company recently launched ArqAI, an enterprise foundry for trusted AI that enables companies to build, run, and govern mission-critical AI agent workforces in regulated industries through three patented technologies. ArqAI received the GEC Award 2025 for governance and compliance innovation in AI.

ACI also established ACI Global Ventures, an investment arm focused on next-generation and frontier technology as well as life sciences companies across all stages.

Strategic Acquisitions and Service Expansion

As part of his vision of strategic growth, Jag is pursuing strategic acquisitions in data and AI services, IT managed services, and cybersecurity. The company is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire two managed services providers that will strengthen its service portfolio and enable broader client support capabilities.

"Our acquisition strategy focuses on companies that align with our commitment to supreme quality and long-term client partnerships," Kanumuri added. "We're building capabilities that address the full spectrum of enterprise technology needs."

Client-Centric Business Model

ACI's business model centers on client retention through long-term partnerships. The company's average client relationship spans 6-8 years, with several Fortune 500 clients maintaining active engagements for more than a decade. ACI's hybrid onsite-offshore delivery model combines enterprise architects and program managers embedded at client sites with certified offshore delivery centers in India.

The geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions support ACI's positioning as enterprise AI adoption accelerates. With Gartner projecting that 40% of enterprise applications will incorporate AI agents by the end of 2026, ACI's focus on data infrastructure modernization as the foundation for AI deployment has become increasingly relevant to Fortune 500 technology strategies.

About ACI Infotech

Founded in 2006, ACI Infotech is a global enterprise technology consulting firm specializing in data modernization, AI/ML implementation, cloud transformation, and ERP systems for Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in New Jersey and operations across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, ACI maintains a 95% client retention rate through long-term partnerships focused on supreme quality technology solutions. For more information, visit www.aciinfotech.com.

SOURCE ACI Infotech