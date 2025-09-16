ACI Learning Partners with OMREN to Deliver Hands-On Cybersecurity and IT Skill Labs Across Oman

Global leader in IT and cybersecurity training expands into Southwest Asia with a two-year tender, bringing hands-on Skill Labs to universities to strengthen foundational computing education and workforce readiness.

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a global leader in IT and cybersecurity training, has signed a two-year tender with the Oman Research and Education Network (OMREN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MOHERI), to deliver Skill Labs to universities across Oman.

David Bester ACI Learning Channel & Partnerships EMEA Director, at the agreement signing at COMEX

The partnership, officially signed during COMEX 2025, is a strategic initiative supporting the Sultanate of Oman's long-term vision for digital literacy and workforce development. It also reflects ACI Learning's growing presence in Southwest Asia as a trusted partner for governments and educational institutions worldwide.

ACI Skill Labs will play a critical role in the General Studies Degree (GSD) Computing Module, which is foundational for students pursuing technology and engineering fields. According to OMREN and MOHERI, the labs provide a structured, guided platform for practicing IT and cybersecurity skills.

Skill Labs offer virtual lab environments for disciplines including computer networks, systems, cybersecurity, and applications such as Microsoft Office. The platform supports preparation for certifications from Cisco, CompTIA, ISC2, Microsoft, and Oracle. Students can follow detailed instructions, access preconfigured lab setups, complete exercises, and reinforce their learning through quizzes and assessments. The content aligns directly with the GSD Computing Module's learning objectives.

ACI's Skill Labs are API-friendly and built to integrate broadly with educational platforms. By connecting with Oman's Federation Learning Management System (LMS), the initiative delivers fully scalable, accessible training to students nationwide.

The program is designed to give learners practical, real-world IT and cybersecurity experience, supporting Oman's broader global skills development goals.

"ACI Learning is honored to partner with OMREN and MOHERI to bring cutting-edge training solutions to Oman's higher education system," said Scott Horn, CEO of ACI Learning. "This initiative reflects our ability to deliver measurable workforce development outcomes on an international scale. By embedding ACI Skill Labs into foundational learning, Oman is equipping its students with the expertise needed to upskill quickly and impactfully."

This partnership demonstrates ACI Learning's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade training solutions internationally, offering high-quality content, certification preparation, and hands-on skill development for learners worldwide.

Coverage of the signing and an exclusive recorded interview is featured on official platforms following COMEX 2025.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning provides a complete ecosystem of professional development solutions for IT, cybersecurity, and audit professionals worldwide. With award-winning training content, immersive Skill Labs, certification preparation, and enterprise-ready learning platforms, ACI Learning empowers individuals and organizations to achieve measurable outcomes. Headquartered in the U.S. with a growing international presence, ACI serves clients across enterprise, education, and government sectors.

