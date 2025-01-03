ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Acquires Sno Valley Process Solutions to Expand Service Capabilities

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announces the acquisition of Sno Valley Process Solutions, a trusted mechanical contractor based in Everett, Washington. This strategic move strengthens ACI's ability to serve customers with complex HVACR needs, including start-up, commissioning, and warranty service of equipment.

sno valley

Founded in 2003 by Andrea Contenta and her husband John, Sno Valley Process Solutions has built a stellar reputation for delivering fast, high-quality service. Their dedication to excellence aligns seamlessly with ACI's mission to provide unparalleled support for commercial and industrial HVAC equipment, complex buildings including data centers, laboratories, and industrial manufacturing, and controls solutions that help buildings thrive.

"Joining ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales is a great step forward for our company. We respect their commitment to excellence and customer care and look forward to being part of the ACI team," said Andrea Contenta Owner & CEO of Sno Valley Process Solutions.

"This acquisition helps ACI deliver service beyond the initial equipment sale," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI. "Sno Valley's expertise in start-up and service enhances our ability to support chillers, VRF, air handlers, VFDs and controls from Carrier, Yaskawa, Price Industries, and others where factory start-up and service are crucial. We're thrilled to welcome Sno Valley to the ACI family as we continue to grow and deliver outstanding solutions for our customers."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. ACI has a team of fifty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com .

About Sno Valley Process Solutions:

Founded in 2003, Sno Valley Process Solutions has built a reputation as a trusted leader in the Pacific Northwest, delivering exceptional HVAC/R services with a customer-first approach. Specializing in the maintenance, repair, and optimization of complex systems for large commercial and industrial facilities, Sno Valley is committed to providing reliable solutions, unparalleled expertise, and responsive customer care to meet the unique needs of every client. Sno Valley Process Solutions was advised by Chinook Capital Advisors for the ACI transaction. For more information, visit snovalleyprocess.com.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales