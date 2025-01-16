ACI Mechanical Partners with NexGen DOAS to Expand Applied Business

News provided by

ACI Mechanical Sales

Jan 16, 2025, 11:51 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is proud to announce the expansion of their applied product offerings in their new partnership with NextGen. As industry leaders in Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), they bring state-of-the-art ventilation solutions to enhance indoor air quality and energy efficiency to our markets. This new relationship will cover all ACI's territories in Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho.

ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales)
"Very Excited to bring ACI Mechanical on board to the NexGen team," said Tom McDermott, Director of Sales NexGen. "The perfect group of sales engineers to bring Next Generation ventilation and DOAS heat pump solutions to this territory."

NextGen DOAS offers the flexibility of semi-custom units, tailoring solutions to meet specific needs and applications that match ACI's customers. On their roster is a compact series DOAS unit that ranges from 3-90 tons in vertical or horizontal discharge where space is limited, and compatibility is necessary. Emphasizing the importance of indoor air quality management with its Indoor DOAS Air-Source Heat Pump featuring Energy Recovery, various compact designs set them apart from other units. Designed to set new standards for safer, healthier, and more productive environments, these systems ensure optimal indoor conditions through advanced energy efficiency and climate control. A commitment to sustainability heads their user-centric design, NexGen DOAS is at the forefront of HVAC technology, driving progress in commercial buildings.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with NexGen, bringing their creative DOAS solutions to the market," says Dan Luzius, VP of Engineering. "NexGen's innovative DOAS solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications are a perfect fit for NW projects as the industry moves towards building decarbonization and electronification."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of fifty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

