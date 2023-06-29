ACI Partners with PennBarry

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales (ACI) proudly announces its latest partnership with PennBarry, a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial ventilation products. ACI now offers PennBarry's comprehensive line of products to its commercial customers in Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho.

PennBarry is a highly respected name in the air movement industry under the Johnson Controls Inc. family of brands. PennBarry's full service of ventilation products includes industrial, axial, centrifugal, vaneaxial, lab exhaust fans, OEM fans and related rooftop accessories. With an extensive line of ventilation products geared towards the commercial market, ACI is excited to offer a wider range of fan options to help meet customers' air movement needs.

"We are proud to be partnering with PennBarry to bring the best solutions to our customers," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "Our commitment to providing quality products and services aligns perfectly with PennBarry's values. We look forward to working together to deliver the best possible air movement solutions to our customers, while maintaining the lead times customers expect."

"We are excited to partner with ACI to offer our PennBarry line to their customers," said Eric Van Thomme, Director of Sales at PennBarry. "We partnered with ACI for their legacy expertise as the markets' commercial fan leader, ensuring that their customers benefit from their unparalleled knowledge and proven track record."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes thirty-five-degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers.

About PennBarry

A leading manufacturer of fans and ventilators for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings, PennBarry is a legacy name of innovation and service that dates back over 90 years. PennBarry is dedicated to reliable performance and exceptional service every time.

