ACI Services and Monico Release Next Generation, Compressor-Based Monitoring Platform

The eRCM™ technology provides performance and safety reporting, critical to the safe operation of a compressor. Combined with the computing power of mCore®, it provides real-time recommendations to maximize safety, efficiency and capacity of compressor operation.

mCore® SDR is Monico's next generation platform for secure remote monitoring and telematics applications. The first iteration of mCore is a rugged, environmentally-sealed network communication package that houses ACI Services' field-proven eRCM™ reciprocating compressor modeling technology.

Product Details:

eRCM™ Technology –

Predicts safe compressor performance across unit's full operating map

Provides OEM-compatible modeling for single and multi-stage units

Provides safety and performance predictions including:

Rod Loads, Pin Reversals, Crank Forces, etc.



Ideal Load Step, Next Step Up, Next Step Down



Dynamic ranges for safely adjusting Suction Pressure and Speed during operations

Provides useful data for real-time condition monitoring of compressor

mCore® SDR Package –

IP66/67 Rated Enclosure for Water and Dust Resistance

-40° to +70°C (for 8-28 VDC); -40° to +65°C (for 8-48 VDC)

2-200 Hz 5G Vibration Resistance; 25G Shock Resistance

Class I, Division II Certification – Hazardous Location Approved

Protocol and Network Conversion

CONTACT: Dwayne Hickman, Director of Software Development, ACI Services, Inc., 740-435-0240

About ACI Services:

ACI Services, Inc. started in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products. Since then, ACI has grown and maintained its reputation for excellence in compressor performance and cylinder design. Today, ACI has developed a vast network of alliance partners and a comprehensive portfolio of compressor problem solutions. This empowers ACI with a superior ability to create total integrated solutions, while maintaining competitive pricing. For more information, visit www.aciservicesinc.com or email connect@aciservicesinc.com.

About Monico:

Monico Monitoring, Inc. specializes in data aggregation, protocol conversion, network communication, and edge analytics gateways pre-configured for specific applications in local and remote monitoring solutions. They are recognized worldwide for their expertise integrating high horsepower industrial engines and connected equipment into overall monitoring systems while providing superior technical assistance across the industrial marketplace. For more information, visit www.monicoinc.com or email sales@monicoinc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aci-services-and-monico-release-next-generation-compressor-based-monitoring-platform-300671894.html

SOURCE ACI Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aciservicesinc.com

