ACI Wins Multi-Year Caterpillar Engagement as Strategic Technology Transformation Partner

Global Technology Firm Selected to Lead Mission-Critical Digital Infrastructure Modernization for the Heavy Equipment Leader

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI, a global provider of enterprise-grade technology services, today announced it has entered into a multi-year, strategic partnership with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). ACI will lead a comprehensive modernization initiative focused on mission-critical applications across Caterpillar's dealer network.

ACI and Caterpillar Enter Strategic Multi-Year Partnership to Modernize Global Dealer Ecosystem

The engagement represents a long-term commitment to building a more agile, future-ready digital infrastructure. ACI was selected for its proven track record in executing complex enterprise transformations where technical rigor and strategic alignment are paramount. The initiative will focus on modernizing systems to ensure long-term scalability and resilience across Caterpillar's digital ecosystem.

"This partnership is a testament to ACI's twenty-year history of delivering high-impact solutions for the global enterprise," said Jag Kanumuri, President & CEO of ACI. "Caterpillar requires a partner with the specialized expertise to manage and modernize its most critical digital assets. We are honored to be entrusted with this mandate and look forward to executing on a roadmap that drives sustained value for the Caterpillar dealer network."

The program marks the beginning of a multi-phase transformation journey. By modernizing core application infrastructure, the partnership will enable a more seamless digital experience and provide a foundation for future innovation. ACI will oversee the strategic orchestration and technical execution of these mission-critical systems, ensuring continuity and excellence at every milestone.

The selection of ACI Infotech underscores the firm's position as a premier alternative to traditional large-scale systems integrators, offering the precision and high-touch execution required for Fortune 100-scale transformations.

About ACI

ACI is a global technology services firm with over two decades of experience delivering digital transformation, systems modernization, and strategic innovation to Fortune 500 clients. With a focus on technical excellence and business-critical execution, ACI empowers global organizations across the manufacturing, finance, and retail sectors to build resilient, future-ready ecosystems. The company's ArqAI platform was recently recognized with the GEC Award for enterprise AI innovation in governance & compliance.

For more information, visit www.aciinfotech.com.

SOURCE ACI Infotech