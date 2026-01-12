ACI Worldwide Adds Paze ℠ Online Checkout from Early Warning Services to Pay.On Platform, Expanding Wallet Options for U.S. Consumers

Bank-offered digital wallet joins orchestration layer as consumer adoption accelerates

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), which powers $7 trillion in payments annually, is integrating Paze online checkout from Early Warning Services, into its Pay.On payment orchestration platform, giving U.S. consumers access to a digital wallet offered by participating banks and credit unions.

The move comes as merchants face increasing pressure to support more purchasing options without managing a growing stack of integrations. By adding Paze to Pay.On, ACI allows merchants to enable the wallet through a single connection rather than building and maintaining another standalone integration.

Paze is an online checkout solution developed by Early Warning Services that is offered by participating banks and credit unions in the U.S. Currently, seven of the nation's largest banks including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo support Paze. The convenient Paze checkout experience enables consumers to complete their purchase online with added security through tokenization, and seamless digital authentication.

"Every new checkout option used to mean another integration project, another vendor relationship, another support headache," said Tom Warsop, CEO of ACI Worldwide. "Pay.On changes that equation. Merchants connect once to our orchestration layer and can turn on Paze, or other wallets without touching their core systems."

The integration is expected to help support up to 16 million U.S. ecommerce transactions across ACI's merchant base in 2026. Merchants using Pay.On will be able to present Paze at checkout alongside credit cards and debit cards.

"As digital commerce continues to accelerate, merchants are under increasing pressure to deliver a checkout experience that is both seamless and secure," said Serge Elkiner, General Manager at Paze. "Through this collaboration with ACI, we're making it simple for merchants to support the more than 150 million credit and debit cards that have been added to the Paze checkout solution, which offers an easy way to check out online with added security because full card numbers aren't shared with merchants."

For ACI, the partnership expands Pay.On's wallet coverage beyond established players, adding a U.S. option as digital wallet usage continues to rise. Pay.On supports dozens of payment methods globally and serves merchants ranging from small businesses to large enterprise retailers.

The Paze integration is slated to launch in early 2026.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments for financial institutions, retailers, and processors around the world with software that processes $7 trillion in payments and securities transactions annually. Founded nearly 50 years ago, ACI serves approximately 6,000 organizations in more than 80 countries. Visit aciworldwide.com to learn more.

About Paze

Paze ℠ is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. More than 150 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com . Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions. Paze and the Paze related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

