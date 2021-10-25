ACI Worldwide named as a 2021 Technology Leader in the Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named ACI Worldwide as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major EFM vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

In this age of digital economy, financial institutions and merchants are continuously striving to improve customer experience by adding innovative services, improving omnichannel support, and facilitating frictionless purchases. Furthermore, global payment dynamics are rapidly changing with the growing popularity of digital banking, and emerging payment methods (mobile apps, blockchain, others) spurred on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, digitization has also exposed organizations to an ever-increasing number of vulnerabilities that can be exploited for various fraudulent activities. Therefore, organizations across the globe are evaluating their existing fraud detection and prevention strategies and looking at deploying advanced fraud detection technologies to actively detect and prevent fraud, minimize losses, improve fraud investigation, comply with global norms, and enhance the overall customer experience.

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM), 2021", a majority of the leading EFM vendors provide capabilities including data integration, behavioural analytics, a robust risk scoring engine, real-time detection and interdiction, alerting and case management, omnichannel support, and visualization and reporting. However, the breadth and depth of these functionalities may differ by vendor offerings.

ACI Worldwide offers Proactive Risk Manager (PRM), a flagship product for Enterprise Risk, which is a part of its ACI Fraud Management solution. ACI Worldwide's Model Generator, a key component of the solution, is backed by machine learning models, and designed for rapid deployment and ease of use. It adaptively meets the requirements of any modern fraud operations capability, as it creates customized machine learning models in hours to launch fraud prevention strategies. The company's PRM solution offers key capabilities and features, including integration & orchestration, machine learning, network intelligence, analytics engine, alerting and case management.

According to Pradnya Gugale, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "ACI Worldwide's Proactive Risk manager (PRM) leverages fraud intelligence from its vast payment ecosystems to provide a wide range of fraud detection capabilities. ACI Worldwide—with its enterprise leading EFM capabilities, strong industry expertise, compelling product strategy and roadmap—has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management." "PRM has key differentiating features, including ACI network intelligence, operational control center, and ACI case manager. These features are orchestrated with cross-industry collaboration across business partners, third parties, and the ACI community. PRM facilitates end-to-end enterprise fraud management in real time. ACI Worldwide uniquely offers a Network intelligence capability, a proprietary technology to help enterprises enhance their fraud prevention strategies," adds Pradnya.

ACI Worldwide's Head of Fraud Management, Cleber Martins noted "We are honoured to be rated a technology leader in Quadrant's SPARK Matrix. It is a testament to the strength of our fraud prevention offering technology and the innovation we are constantly building upon. Since this report was carried out, we have continued to make waves in ML for fraud prevention and have received full patent approval for our industry-first Incremental Learning technology.. Looking forward, we continue to strengthen PRM to help banks and financial intermediaries tackle fraud as it evolves with the payments market."

About ACI Worldwide:

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

