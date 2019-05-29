ACI Worldwide Selects AMAG Technology and SEi to Secure Offices Globally

ACI will install Symmetry Access Control, Symmetry CompleteView 20/20 video management, Symmetry GUEST visitor management and Symmetry CONNECT identity management—this is a unified system that mitigates risk and ensures compliance. ACI chose Security Equipment Inc. (SEi), a full-service security company specializing in access control and video surveillance as well as other integrated services, to deploy the Symmetry system.

"Deploying the Symmetry Security Management System will enhance the office experience for both our employees and our customers while keeping ACI secure and in compliance," said Jeff Chubb, director, global physical security operations, ACI Worldwide.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, ACI approaches every decision with an "everyone is our customer" frame of reference. Becoming fully automated by implementing new technologies drove the decision to deploy Symmetry. For example, Symmetry GUEST visitor management will streamline lobby traffic flow, eliminate non-trackable paper sign-in logs, and the automation will keep ACI in compliance.

ACI selected AMAG Technology for its forward-thinking strategy, superior technology solutions and customer-partnership approach to business. SEi simplified the selection process and provided excellent customer service.

For more information about AMAG Technology or its Symmetry platform, visit www.amag.com , call 310-518-2380 or contact a Regional Sales Manager. For more information about SEi, visit https://seisecurity.com/ or call (402) 333-3233.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology's Symmetry™ Security Management Solutions are deployed across a wide variety of market segments from commercial to government, education, healthcare, banking, transportation, utilities, plus many more. AMAG manufactures open solutions that include access control, visitor management, identity management, command and control, video management, intrusion management, and incident and case management. Headquartered in Torrance, California with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, AMAG provides customers with industry leading unified security solutions. AMAG Technology is part of G4S plc, the world's leading global integrated security company which has operations on six continents and 540,000 employees. As the industry leader, AMAG focuses on delivering the latest technology to meet market needs.

About SEi

Security Equipment Inc. is a full service security firm offering all types of residential and commercial fire and intrusion alarm systems, video surveillance, access control, UL listed Monitoring Center plus much more. SEi is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska with branches in Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, Kansas City, Missouri and Lincoln, Nebraska.

SEi was founded in 1969, and over the last 50 years, SEi's personal connection to the people who depend on us for life safety protection has not changed. We are big enough to take care of all your needs but small enough to care.

