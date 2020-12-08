Acid League Debuts Wine Proxies Designed For the Sober Curious and Non-Drinkers Alike

Available through a monthly direct-to-consumer wine club, Acid League will offer three unique, rotating bottles per month, launching with Blanc Slate, a take on white wine that draws on the terroir and flavors of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Cuvée Zero, a complex yet crushable red inspired equally by the best French wine regions, and a play on orange wine, Zest Contact. Acid League Wine Proxies launch today for pre-order (shipping in January 2021) for $60 per month with a subscription or $70 for one month without a subscription, with additional availability to follow throughout 2021.

Acid League's Wine Proxies are a sophisticated, elegant alternative to traditional alcoholic wines and are designed to be paired with meals, both at home and in restaurants. Each layered blend is crafted through hundreds of taste-tests using house-made ingredients to match the depth and complexity of great wine. Acid League's first month's range of Wine Proxies includes:

Blanc Slate: Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc , but not. Blanc Slate is bright, grassy, and bursting with untethered energy in the glass. Hints of tropical kiwi are bolstered by green bell pepper, Motueka hops, and spicy green Sichuan peppercorn for freshness and bite.

, but not. Blanc Slate is bright, grassy, and bursting with untethered energy in the glass. Hints of tropical kiwi are bolstered by green bell pepper, Motueka hops, and spicy green peppercorn for freshness and bite. Cuvée Zero: Fresh red fruits and juicy blueberry lead the way, underscored by earthy beets and a compelling mix of herbs, spices and floral notes. A dose of tartaric acid — the same acid found naturally in grapes — provides balance. Cuvée Zero combines elements of Beaujolais Cru Gamay, carbonic Loire Cab Franc, Jura Poulsard, and just a touch of Burgundian Pinot Noir into a refreshingly unique ethereal red. Smooth and silky, this is a bottle built to pair with almost any meal.

Fresh red fruits and juicy blueberry lead the way, underscored by earthy beets and a compelling mix of herbs, spices and floral notes. A dose of tartaric acid — the same acid found naturally in grapes — provides balance. Cuvée Zero combines elements of Beaujolais Cru Gamay, carbonic Loire Cab Franc, Jura Poulsard, and just a touch of Burgundian Pinot Noir into a refreshingly unique ethereal red. Smooth and silky, this is a bottle built to pair with almost any meal. Zest Contact: A modern take on two ancient traditions, designed for more adventurous occasions. Acid League turns orange wine into vinegar, then uses that to reimagine Posca—the Roman soldiers' blend of wine vinegar, water, honey, and herbs—with layers of zesty citrus combined with orange blossom honey for dimensional orange flavors. An assortment of herbs and spices up the complexity to compete with the best Amphora-aged orange wines.

At the helm of the Wine Proxies is Acid League's winemaker, Devin Campbell, an experienced winemaker who holds degrees in psychology, culinary management and oenology. Before joining Acid League, Campbell spent years producing wine for both large and boutique wineries in France, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, including those with organic and biodynamic practices.

"My goal above all is to make something delicious and food-worthy, and Acid League gave me the perfect opportunity to craft wines that are unlike anything else," says Campbell. "I set out to show people that it is possible to make a complex, elevated, non-alcoholic beverage — something that is on the same level as wine and is, in a way, reminiscent of wine. I wanted to push the limit of what is possible in wine with drinks that electrify your tongue, that make you raise your eyebrows, or stop and scratch your head while you try to figure out what is going on in the glass. We're always pushing the boundaries at Acid League, and our Wine Proxies are no different; they're fun, memorable, and unlike anything you've tried."

Each box will contain at least one proxy inspired by traditional wine alongside more experimental iterations, and all will be designed to pair with food and be enjoyed in a wine glass. Future proxies in the line are set to include takes on saké, Gewürztraminer, Champagne, rosé, big bold reds, and more, plus experimental explorations of sweetness, spice, texture and terroir — all with a healthy dose of acidity to ensure they pair well with high-end tasting menus, takeout splurges and backyard barbecues alike.

"At Acid League, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of how acid can be played with to create food and beverages with unique flavor experiences, whether that's in our core line of Living Vinegars or experimentation with vinegar-based jams, shrubs, sauces, vinaigrettes and more. As a regular disruptor of the status quo, we noticed the lack of premium non-alcoholic wine that actually paired well with food and captured its complexity," says Scott Friedmann, co-founder of Acid League. "Devin's blend of winemaking and culinary experience — and the fact that he always has a beverage in hand — made him the perfect fit to take the lead on developing this exciting new portfolio that's opening a new world for non-drinkers."

2020 has marked a banner year for the new brand. In August, Acid League launched into Whole Foods Markets nationwide and debuted its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The brand has produced over 25 products to date including limited-edition vinegars, sauces, pickles, jams and more, with another 11 new products arriving in December. Acid League's Living Vinegars were also named as part of Whole Foods Market's Top 10 Food Trends For 2021 .

For more information about Acid League and to purchase, please visit www.acidleague.com . Acid League is also available through January 10 at Nordstrom's holiday Pop-In Shop .

About Acid League

Acid League is a one-of-a-kind pioneer of acid-driven food and drinks, including Living Vinegars , Experimental Editions and new Wine Proxies. Founded by a group of diverse personalities — including food scientists, a serial entrepreneur and a wine and sake expert — Acid League can ferment virtually anything into vinegar to create a multitude of new flavor profiles and product offerings that cross a mix of categories. Using ingredients like coffee, bourbon, cantaloupe juice, saffron, chamomile, fresh strawberry juice and kombu, Acid League is transforming pantries with unique, flavor-forward living vinegars, limited-edition shrubs, vinaigrettes, jams, sauces, dressings, spices, and more. Acid League products are available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, at other select retailers and online at www.acidleague.com . For more information, please visit www.acidleague.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing - Covet Consumer

[email protected]

SOURCE Acid League