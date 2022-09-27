Acid League Launches "Maker Series" Connecting North American Consumers With Global Artisans & Entrepreneurs

Tyler Mains' Spain-Based Hot Sauce, Onima, To Be First Brand In Program

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acid League, the brand known for reimagining pantry staples with an acid-forward approach, today announces its new Maker Series program. The Maker Series is an evolving collection of artisans and food producers from all over the world, giving consumers in North America access to brands and products they otherwise would not be able to get their hands on via Acid League's online store. Onima , a Spain-based hot sauce brand by Tyler Mains, is the first to join the Maker Series - all Onima products are now available on www.acidleague.com .

The Maker Series won't only give the artisans the opportunity to sell their products on Acid League's online store, but they will also have access to sales, marketing, and operations resources to help them scale and generate brand awareness in North America.

"Acid League was founded by a group of makers who were passionate about creating products the home cook would previously never have access to," said Acid League's CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Friedmann. "We want to continue to evolve as a brand, and the Maker Series allows us to bring like-minded artisans under the Acid League platform and share their stories and products with our consumers. Our team will source creators to add to the series, bringing well-deserved attention to some of the most talented, yet least well-known makers across the globe."

The Acid League team met Mains, tasted his modern approach to traditional hot sauce, and knew instantly that Onima would be the perfect first brand in the Maker Series. Mains' brainchild was born after he noticed the lack of spice and heat in the food in Spain. He uses ingredients exclusively from the Iberian coast, and a unique fermentation process including kombucha, to create a completely new hot sauce experience. Onima is available in three flavors including:

MALSON - This hot sauce blends seeds and flowers from caraway, coriander and fennel to give aroma and spice, while parsley, celery and sweet carrot are added for earthy sweetness, plus lemon peel kombucha for brightness.

- This hot sauce blends seeds and flowers from caraway, coriander and fennel to give aroma and spice, while parsley, celery and sweet carrot are added for earthy sweetness, plus lemon peel kombucha for brightness. IL MIG - Red Jalapeño and cayenne peppers are balanced by highlights of onions and garlic. Barley koji and sherry vinegar are also added for savory and deep acid notes, making this a perfect drizzler for sandwiches or wings.

- Red Jalapeño and cayenne peppers are balanced by highlights of onions and garlic. Barley koji and sherry vinegar are also added for savory and deep acid notes, making this a perfect drizzler for sandwiches or wings. CRY BABY - Designed for spicing up curry dishes, braised meats, or anything lacking true heat, Cry Baby is made with one of the hottest peppers in the world, Bhut Jolokia, along with over 20 unique spices. Mains uses kombu kombucha from Galicia in Cry Baby to give it brine and umami.

To learn more, visit www.acidleague.com and follow on Instagram at @acidleague.

About Acid League Acid League is a one-of-a-kind pioneer of acid-driven food and drinks, including Living Vinegars , Living Vinaigrettes , Living Tonics , Experimental Editions , and Pantry . Founded by a group of diverse personalities — including food scientists, a serial entrepreneur and a wine and sake expert — Acid League can ferment virtually anything into vinegar to create a multitude of new flavor profiles and product offerings that cross a mix of categories. Using ingredients like coffee, bourbon, cantaloupe juice, saffron, chamomile, fresh strawberry juice and kombu, Acid League is transforming pantries with unique, flavor-forward living vinegars, limited-edition shrubs, vinaigrettes, jams, sauces, dressings, spices, and more. Acid League products are available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, at other select retailers and online at www.acidleague.com .

