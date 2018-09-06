ACID NYC Sets to Light Up the Runway at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACID NYC has become known for a fearless approach to fashion design. The brand which recently announced a collaboration with popular SOHO Boutique FLYING SOLO is ready to excite and provoke during New York Fashion Week. Unveiling their Spring- Summer 2019 collection on Thursday, September 6, 2018 2:00PM as part of the NOLCHA #NYFW installment.

ACIDNYC

Taking place at West Edge NYC the show will include some famous faces on the runway including: Actress Danielle Moinet, known as WWE "Summer Rae," and 2015 National Boxing Champion and undefeated professional welterweight Chordale Booker as well as Richie Skye from Bravo TV's hit show "Stripped" and co-host of The Daily Flash. For info: lmsantana@creativasgroup.com.

ACID NYC creates modern silhouettes. Designed with limited edition prints for Women and Men, the pieces can be worn from day to night. The brand's mission and vision reflect a profound respect and influence for the arts and crafts tradition. With that, the brand message is to be fearless with fashion but also aware. Spreading beauty via "wearable art" as well as social consciousness is what can be seen via the textiles they choose and the themes of each collection.

"We find our inspiration in the hidden beauty of our surroundings and then present them on the runway as museum quality prints on beautifully tailored garments. The fabrics used in this season's collection are Silk, Linen, Cotton, leather and novelty fabrics. Our fabric choices focus on comfort, versatility and timeless design," stated Evelyn Luna, lead designer.

Scott Chester stated: "This collection will highlight how utilizing un-processed materials we're able to create a finished product that will provide energy to [our] audience."

Today, ACID NYC has garnered recognition via their participation in such high-profile events as Art Basel, Miami Swim Week, Nolcha Shows and New York Fashion Week. The brand has also been seen on many celebrities to include: Melissa Joan Hart, Ana Quincoces, Richie Skye, and Natalie Stavola, among others.

What makes the SS2019 collection unique is the printed subject matter. Luna and Chester photograph and design each print according to their current "theme," to bring awareness to the "topics that inspire."

For information regarding the ACID NYC NOLCHA show Thursday September 6, 2018 at 2:00PM, please email: Lmsantana@CreativasGroup.com. Images and interviews available upon request.

Follow on social @ACIDNYC via the web: www.ACIDNYC.com.

