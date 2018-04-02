ACIL Announces Official Launch of H1 Headphones in United States

While there are a plethora of wireless headphones available today, audiophile-grade earphones remain inaccessible to most people because of their huge price tag. Additionally, paying for a pair of high-end earphones is often more about branding or style, and not necessarily audio quality. ACIL's founders joined together to break this cycle, and offer a truly outstanding acoustic experience to all millennial audiophiles and sports lovers with their H1 Bluetooth Hybrid (dual-drivers) headphones.

The ACIL H1 Bluetooth Headphones are designed to combine comfortable yet stable in-ear wearing, high fidelity audio reproduction and unbreakable wireless connectivity. The headphones provide high-resolution audio and Dynamic + Balanced Armature drivers, a hybrid dual-drivers acoustic solution, for a more precise and accurate listening experience. The Knowles balanced armature driver (which is expensive and often used in high fidelity audiophile earphones or stage monitoring earphones) is adopted for high frequency output, delivering clear and brilliant treble; while the dynamic driver operates in mid-low frequencies, delivering accurate and powerful bass.

The ACIL H1 headphones are a unique stand-out in the market because they offer high resolution wireless music reproduction at an affordable price point that no other competitor can match.

About ACIL

ACIL was founded by a group of audio professionals from top-notch headphone companies, aiming to giving customers sounds that can intensify their senses during activities, transport them to distant places, and even awaken sleeping emotions - all without feeling the need to throw large sums of money at it. That is the ambition that ACIL lives by each and every day. The foundation for this is the team's track record in the industry, the company culture of innovation and their passion for excellence.

