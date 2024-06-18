Acima Leasing is Named the Exclusive LTO Partner for Top Furniture Retailer, Slumberland Furniture Customers

Acima Leasing opens the door for more Slumberland Furniture by offering

financial inclusion and flexibility with lease-to-own

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, one of the leading providers of lease-to-own (LTO) solutions and a business of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), is announcing its newest partnership with the "Top 30" 1 furniture retailer, Slumberland Furniture. This exclusive, multi-year agreement will make Acima Leasing available at Slumberland corporate stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Nebraska. Acima Leasing will also be the preferred LTO provider for Slumberland's franchise locations.

"The Slumberland Furniture mission is to improve the life of each customer, and this partnership with Acima Leasing ensures inclusivity for credit-challenged customers through a lease-purchase transaction," said Kenny Larson, CEO of Slumberland Furniture. "We aim to excel in customer satisfaction, and Acima Leasing will allow us to serve more customers by providing them with options to get the home furnishings they desire."

"This partnership will enable Slumberland Furniture to help consumers in the Midwest with less-than-perfect credit to get brand-name mattresses and furniture," said Mike Bagull, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at Acima. "We're honored to be the first LTO company to work with Slumberland Furniture, and we look forward to a long and collaborative partnership."

Acima Leasing provides innovative technology that enables underserved customers to shop without using credit. Through its flexible, point-of-sale platform, Acima Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to retailers that allow customers to access bigger ticket items such as furniture, tires, mattresses, appliances, electronics, jewelry, and more. In turn, LTO customers are able to use and enjoy eligible brand-name merchandise with no long-term obligation, and they have multiple options, if desired, to purchase the leased merchandise.

Retailers that want to increase opportunities to boost growth and add lease-to-own solutions to their checkout can learn more about Acima Leasing's offerings at: www.acima.com/partner.

1 Source: Furniture Today Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2024 May 27, 2024

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,300 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website www.upbound.com.

About Slumberland Furniture

Slumberland Furniture is one of the Midwest's top retailers of home furnishings. With more than 120 stores across 12 states, Slumberland sells high-quality mattresses and a full line of furniture and home décor, all at an incredible value to the customer. A family-owned company with strong roots in its communities, Slumberland's mission is to improve the life of each customer. Slumberland has a long history of giving back; its 40 Winks foundation has given away over 45,000 new beds to children in need since 1991. For more information, visit Slumberland.com.

