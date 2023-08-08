Acima Releases New Shopify App, Making Retailer Integration Easier Than Ever

Retailers Can Easily Implement Lease-to-Own Solutions and
Increase Sales Opportunities Through Acima's Shopify App

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, one of the nation's leading providers of virtual lease-to-own ("LTO") solutions and a business of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), announced the launch of its new Shopify app to serve retailers that use Shopify as their e-commerce platform. Through its innovative technology platform, Acima offers seamless LTO solutions to increase sales opportunities and help attract a larger customer base for its retail partners. The Acima Shopify app is available for retailers looking to implement LTO solutions for customers. 

"The new Acima Shopify app will make it even easier for retailers who are looking to broaden their customer base to integrate with our LTO offering," said Brandon Delgrosso, VP of E-Commerce at Acima. "With this new technology, retailers using the Shopify platform can quickly implement Acima on their website to open the door to a wider audience right away, which is becoming increasingly important in the current economic climate."

The company's proprietary technology and simple application process enable underserved consumers to shop at online retailers without any long-term debt obligations. In Acima's LTO transaction, approved customers select eligible products from retail partners, which are then purchased from retail partners by Acima and leased to the customer under flexible leasing terms. E-commerce partners often see improvement in cart abandonment rates by offering Acima's LTO solutions. The company's intelligent and comprehensive decision engine delivers quick approval decisions and high approval rates.

Highly responsive and agile, the Acima development team also offers other shopping cart integrations including BigCommerce, Magento, and WooCommerce.

Retailers that want to add Acima's lease-to-own solutions to their e-commerce or in-store checkout can learn more about Acima's offerings at: www.acima.com/partner.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Upbound.com.

