ACKData Rated #1 Emerging Technologies to see at ISC West 2019

"SAST is an exciting new venture from Siemens Industries, and it clearly has its eyes set on the future of the security and surveillance industry," said Scott Sereboff, CEO of ACKData. "One can imagine the possibilities when the open platform concept is coupled with the ACKData innovation of using video data to collect information and create revenues."

Recognizing video surveillance as one of the largest available sources of data collection, ACKData has developed exciting new technologies and is being recognized as an emerging industry leader. The company's new solution RECALL reveals revenue from security camera footage. Businesses can collect data from surveillance footage to be evaluated and analyzed by ACKData to use it to improve operations. Companies also have the opportunity to rent out data as a commodity to other businesses, which earns extra money through the security devices that they are already using.

Businesses can store data forever with ACKData's cloud-based Data Management System at a low monthly cost per device. This along with reducing the need for expensive on-site storage equipment, and management and maintenance costs, saves money while enabling them to store data virtually forever. The RECALL gateway is free and is easy to install and set up.

Attendees of the ISC West 2019 security show are invited to visit ACKData's booth #40926 and learn more about how its new product, RECALL, can make infinite storage profitable. This exciting new technology would make an excellent investment opportunity. Visit https://www.sast.io/insights/5-hot-start-ups-worth-meeting-at-isc-west-2019 to learn why SAST rated ACKData number one.

About ACK Data, LLC:

Founded in 2018, ACKData, LLC is an emerging technology company, which helps businesses store video surveillance data forever and recognize its full potential. Visit http://www.ackdata.com/ to learn how ACKData can help businesses collect and monetize surveillance video data.

CONTACT: Scott Sereboff, 469-580-6376, scott@ackdata.com

SOURCE ACKData

Related Links

http://www.ackdata.com

