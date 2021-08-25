Ackley Beverage Group Announces The Launch Of Cataclysm Wine Company

Named after the cataclysmic ice age Missoula Floods that shaped much of the grape growing regions of Washington State, Cataclysm pays homage to the forces that gave rise to one of the most exciting wine regions in the world today. The inaugural release will feature three Columbia Valley wines; a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend and Chardonnay.

All three of the Cataclysm wines were produced for national distribution and will be released next month.

Since 2016, Ackley Beverage Group has continued to grow its portfolio of wine companies. The company has helped Montinore Estate build upon its national notoriety with an expanded national sales team, professional services, and financial capital. Last year, Ackley Beverage Group launched a new luxury wine brand, Landlines Estates. The company currently farms over 200 acres of organic and biodynamic vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley and are currently developing another 177 acres in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, including a 100-acre vineyard and multiple tasting rooms.

The investment group is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to expand their winery partners in Washington and Oregon.

About Ackley Beverage Group

Ackley Beverage Group, a Seattle-based family investment company dedicated to supporting premium wine brands throughout the Northwest, brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for partners to reach their greatest potential. In addition to capital, the company provides professional support in management, operations, sales and marketing. To learn more, visit www.ackleybeverage.com.

About Cataclysm Wine Co.

Cataclysm Wine Co. is a collection of three wines, a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend and Chardonnay, all crafted from grapes from the Columbia Valley in Washington State. It pays tribute to the cataclysmic ice age Missoula Floods that tore across Washington State over 20,000 years ago, giving rise to one of the world's most exciting wine regions today. To learn more, visit www.cataclysmwine.com.

