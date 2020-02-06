Ackley Beverage Group Expands Team, Purchases Additional Vineyard Property, And Plans Launch Of A New Luxury Wine Collection

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Ackley Beverage Group wrapped up the decade with what was an exceptional year of expansion. The Seattle-based family investment company grew their team, purchased property for a production facility and vineyard, and created a new luxury wine collection that will launch this year.

To support its growing portfolio of brands, Ackley Beverage Group filled three key positions with industry experts.

Moss Bittner was hired as Viticulturist to manage the vineyards owned by Ackley Beverage Group. Bittner has a diverse background in the wine industry and has managed vineyards all around the world, including working with Biodynamic® farmers in California and France.

Kathleen Cardinale was hired as Vice President of Sales. With over twenty years in wine sales and management, Kathleen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead the national sales team.

Thomas Bobson joined the company in a new Marketing Director position to focus on digital marketing, ecommerce, and supporting distributor efforts. He brings years of marketing experience in the beverage industry.

In addition to the expansion of the team, Ackley Beverage Group acquired 177 acres in the renowned Yamhill-Carlton AVA in the Willamette Valley. The property will be the new site of a 100,000 case production facility, 100-acre vineyard and multiple tasting rooms for the company's Oregon wine brands, including Montinore Estate. Planting is underway and the facility will break ground this year with an opening date planned for late 2021.

Building on the company's expertise in the wine industry, Ackley Beverage Group will launch a new luxury wine collection, called Landlines Estates, later this year. The wine will be produced from small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Ackley Beverage Group's Tidalstar Vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Ackley Beverage Group brought together an exceptional team of viticulturists, growers, and winemakers to show the full range of what this unique micro-site can produce.

"In 2019, our growing team was able to create tremendous momentum for our partner brands in sales, marketing, and winemaking excellence," said Brandon Ackley, President of Ackley Beverage Group. "It's a very exciting time for us. Our additional production facility and vineyard expansions in Oregon are allowing us to keep pace with the demand we are experiencing nationally. I am looking forward to upcoming partnerships where we can showcase our team's energy and resources."

About Ackley Beverage Group

Ackley Beverage Group, a Seattle-based family investment company dedicated to supporting premium wine brands throughout the Northwest, brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for partners to reach their greatest potential. In addition to capital, the company provides professional support in management, operations, sales and marketing. To learn more, visit www.ackleybeverage.com.

About Montinore Estate

Montinore Estate was established in 1982 and is one of the largest estate producer of wines made from Biodynamic® grapes in the country. With a 200-acre Demeter Certified Biodynamic® and organic vineyard located in north Willamette Valley in Oregon, the winery focuses on producing superior Pinot Noirs, unique cool climate whites and exquisite Italian varietals. Montinore Estate's close attention to each step of the grape-growing and winemaking processes is rooted in the belief that exceptional wine is born of a sustained marriage of soil, climate and artful stewardship. To learn more, visit www.montinore.com.

About Landlines Estates

Launching later in 2020, Landlines Estates crafts small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay sourced from Tidalstar Vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton. A select team of grape growers, viticulturists and winemakers were brought together to show the full range of expression from this very special vineyard. To learn more, visit www.landlinesestates.com

