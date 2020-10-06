Ackley Beverage Group Launches Landlines Estates, A New Luxury Wine Brand

"When we discovered Tidalstar Vineyard in 2016, we knew that its ideal terroir combined with the highest standards in sustainable farming would produce exceptional and unique Willamette Valley wines," said Rudy Marchesi, Head Viticulturist for Landlines Estates and Chairman of Demeter USA. "This first release of Landlines is a superb expression of what this very special vineyard can provide."

Ackley Beverage Group brought together a team of expert viticulturists, growers, and winemakers to show the full range of what this unique micro-site can produce. The thoughtful collaboration of wine producers offers decades of experience in biodynamic and organic viticulture and artful winemaking.

The inaugural Landlines Estates release is from the 2017 vintage and will be made available for the first time in December of this year. Each of the four wines reflect various expressions of the vineyard and are produced in extremely limited quantities. With the purchase of 12 bottles, three of each wine, individuals will join Landlines Estates' Founders Club and be guaranteed allocation of future vintages, along with other benefits. Due to the limited quantities produced, this initial allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The launch of Landlines Estates adds to Ackley Beverage Group's growing portfolio of wine brands. With professional and financial capital, they have helped Montinore Estate build upon their national notoriety and last year purchased 177 acres in Yamhill-Carlton to build a new state-of-the-art production facility, 100-acre vineyard, and multiple tasting rooms. The investment group is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to expand their winery partners in Washington and Oregon.

About Ackley Beverage Group

Ackley Beverage Group, a Seattle-based family investment company dedicated to supporting premium wine brands throughout the Northwest, brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for partners to reach their greatest potential. In addition to capital, the company provides professional support in management, operations, sales, and marketing. To learn more, visit www.ackleybeverage.com.

About Landlines Estates

Landlines Estates crafts small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay sourced from Tidalstar Vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton. A select team of grape growers, viticulturists, and winemakers were brought together to show the full range of expression from this very special vineyard. To learn more, visit www.landlinesestates.com

SOURCE Ackley Beverage Group