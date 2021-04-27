Acknowledging the Agricultural Crisis in America

Small family ranches are suffering the most, yet have some of the best products to offer in the nation. These smaller ranches practice better control over their operations in setting strict quality standards and have strengthened their standards over multiple generations. Customers don't get 100% traceability, no artificial growth hormones and other guarantees when purchasing from big-box corporations. These are the qualities that smaller ranches pride themselves on and are virtues they've upheld and ingrained in their family legacies.

When Carl Ratner, co-founder of Rancher's Prime, met an 8th generation cattle rancher in the Midwest, he couldn't believe the techniques they had developed over time to produce the highest quality meat. "It's incredible how these ranchers have dedicated years, sometimes even centuries, to their craft and have truly become artisans in the industry." What saddened him, though, was that despite their dedication and ingenuity, many were on the brink of bankruptcy for reasons out of their control.

It's understood in the industry that ranching isn't for the faint of heart, but the agricultural crisis in America has become monstrous. The strife that our stewards of the land have endured in even the last decade is simply intolerable. With farm debt topping $416 billion in 2019, our ranchers are suffering and barely able to make ends meet, and Ratner knew he had to find a way to help. Ranches don't have the tools or the manpower to deliver their products on a national scale, especially when the majority of them are in a deficit. For many ranchers, this was the intangible dream, until Rancher's Prime was founded.

Ratner grew a coalition of some of the most elite ranchers in the nation who are employing only the best techniques to make U.S.D.A. Prime Grade meat. He's sourcing only from American ranchers with particular emphasis on those who are producing the top 5-6% of meat in the U.S. to give them the market share they deserve. While they're up at the crack of dawn tending to their cattle, Ratner has been busy building the business to give ranchers nationwide shipping capabilities and offer consumers access to the most high-end meat made in the country.

In addition, with every box sold, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Farm Rescue Foundation. As an organization who is dedicated to helping farming families recover from crisis, the Farm Rescue Foundation aligns with the mission of Rancher's Prime to give our stewards of the land a leg up. More Americans need to be aware of their struggles and to try to purchase from our American ranchers to support them and our country. Our ranchers are contributing to our GDP, providing jobs, and stimulating the economy, to name just a few benefits. Most companies outsource their products from foreign countries, and even products in the grocery store labeled "Product of the U.S.A." are falsely marketed as being raised on American soil. The repeal of the Country of Origin Labeling law makes it legal for foreign meat that is shipped and simply processed in the U.S. to be labeled as such.

By purchasing from Rancher's Prime, you're not only getting a U.S.D.A. Prime quality guarantee, but you're also supporting your neighborhood ranchers. In the last century, the number of U.S. farms has significantly declined from approximately 18.5 million to just over 2 million farms. Now more than ever, it's time for us to step up and show our support for our hardworking stewards of the land by purchasing their products and advocating for them. Rancher's Prime is doing just that by revolutionizing the agricultural industry, a key foundation of American culture.

ABOUT RANCHER'S PRIME



Rancher's Prime is a meat delivery subscription service giving you only the prime of the prime steak, beef, pork and barbecue. Their elite network of ranchers has developed the best flavor and tenderness in the nation using heritage breeds, 100% traceability, open pastures and generations of improvement. This results in consistency in their quality and flavor with every cut time after time; truly, only the best make the cut. When you buy from Rancher's Prime, you are not only supporting stewards of the land, but a portion of their purchases also goes to the Farm Rescue Foundation. They are on a mission to give back to the humble and hardworking American farmers and ranchers while also giving you the best tasting meat.

For more information on Rancher's Prime, please visit https://ranchersprime.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Rancher's Prime, LLC

Related Links

https://ranchersprime.com/

