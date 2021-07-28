Acktar Light-Absorbent Foil and Film Rolls Reduce Stray Light and Unwanted Reflection From the UV to IR

BARRINGTON, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has added additional light-absorbent foil and films to their inventory of Acktar Advanced Coatings products making it more convenient for customers to cover large areas with light-absorbent material. Having 25-meter large rolls of these materials in stock gives customers the ability to cut material to size for their specific application requirements. Acktar is a manufacturer of black-light absorbent materials ideal for eliminating stray light and unwanted reflections in optical systems.

Acktar Light Absorbent Foil and Film Rolls feature MaxiBlackTM, Metal VelvetTM, and Spectral BlackTM light-absorbent coatings on large 25m rolls.

The latest expansion of Acktar products added to EO's in-stock product inventory includes Acktar Light Absorbent Foil and Film Rolls. These foils and films feature MaxiBlackTM, Metal VelvetTM, and Spectral BlackTM light-absorbent coatings on 25-meter rolls. These coatings are completely inorganic and have wideband performance from the UV to IR. With a broad operating temperature range, high vibrational stability, and low outgassing, these materials are robust and ideal for many harsh environments. EO has all Acktar products in stock and ready to ship. For more information about Acktar and additional products offered by EO, visit the Acktar and EO partnership page.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: [email protected]

