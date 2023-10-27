ACL Airshop Expanding its Reach During "Air Cargo Southeast Asia" Symposium in Singapore

ACL Airshop has steadily expanded in Asia-Pacific region, and around the world on 6 continents. Post this

Management representatives of ACL Airshop will explain with customers and industry partners: "What do we mean when we say 'Uberization?" They will also expertly demonstrate the FindMyULD™ free app during the symposium, and will take ULD inquiries and leasing orders for remainder of 2023, plus advance deals for 2024.

ACL Airshop is steadily expanding in Asia-Pacific and globally as a leading edge innovative service partner for airlines, winning accolades for its complete "Digital Suite" with customer-facing technologies aimed at the "Uberization" of ULDs in air cargo equipment fleet management. The Company's trademarked FindMyULD™ app is designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to Barcoding, "ULD Control" logistics, and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD™ aggregates all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool. The app is free, in the palm of your hand.

Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop, said "Our Singapore-based team will be at Air Cargo SEA to meet with many of our airlines clients. They will further explain our technological advances with our sophisticated Digital Suite. And review the powerful service combination unique to ACL Airshop: short-term leasing solutions, plus long-term multi-year contracts. The Company covers that full spectrum, with high marks for service and responsiveness.

More information: www.aclairshop.com, and https://aircargosea.com/. See ACL Airshop's Digital Suite Introduction Video here: https://vimeo.com/857095192.

