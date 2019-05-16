ACL Airshop: Grand Opening of Innovative Air Cargo Products Factory May 17 in Greenville SC

Called " A Celebration of Aerospace Growth in South Carolina ," this ribbon-cutting event highlights the global growth of ACL Airshop . The company has doubled in the past three years. Its fleet of Unit Load Devices such as air cargo pallets and containers ("ULD's") has doubled through aggressive internal investment from under 25,000 units to over 50,000 and steadily increasing. Its supply chain for manufacturing resources stretches from Germany to China and Taiwan, and is now anchored by the large South Carolina production center. The company has doubled its service footprint to more than half of the world's Top 100 air cargo hub airports.

The new factory is located at 500 Park Commerce Road, Greenville SC 29611. Government officials and business leaders from the region will attend the celebration, plus employees and families, suppliers, and industry partners. The developer, general contractor team, architect, realty project managers, and others who created this landmark facility will be present.

Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop and founder of Ranger Aerospace, said: "We could have outsourced this entire expansion to lower cost overseas locations, but instead we made a deliberate decision to build and grow right here at home. All around the world, we are continuously improving ACL Airshop with better capacity, upgraded facilities, new technology and logistics systems offerings, and other enhancements for our many scores of airlines customers."

South Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the USA's aerospace industry, and the Southeast USA is one of the fastest growing regional concentrations of aerospace and aviation-related enterprises in the world.

ACL Airshop recently won the 2019 "Top Workplaces" award as a strong employer. With service presence on six continents, ACL Airshop manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, and logistically manages ULD fleets for airlines clients. The company is especially adept at short-term leasing solutions when customers need spares at times of peak or unexpected loads. ACL Airshop also offers long-term multiyear ULD fleet management programs coupled with its sophisticated ULD Control logistics services and even Bluetooth real-time tracking and tracing.

ACL Airshop continues expanding geographically to keep pace with rising industry trends, and investing for growth in each of its lines of business. The company's strategic mantra is "Grow the Network," developing scale and efficiency as its worldwide services system expands. Over the past 35 years, ACL Airshop has become a leading worldwide one-stop shop for leasing, sales, repairs, logistics control of Unit Load Devices, and cargo control manufacturing.

ACL Airshop LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc., the latest aerospace consolidation platform created by Ranger Aerospace and its 4 large institutional investment partners. Ranger Aerospace, founded in Greenville SC in early 1997, has a long track record of buying and building-up aviation services companies to considerable scale, in partnership with large institutional co-investors. Past successes have included "ASIG," Keystone Helicopter, and Ranger International Services Group.

For more information: www.aclairshop.com and www.rangeraerospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements: The Companies mentioned in this News Release from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Companies' management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Companies' control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

