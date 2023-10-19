ACL Airshop is Gold Sponsor at 2023 Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku

ACL Airshop is making steady technology investments toward their ultimate goal: The "Uberization" of air cargo ULDs. Post this

ACL Airshop is steadily expanding as a leading edge innovative service partner for airlines, winning accolades for its complete "Digital Suite" with customer-facing technologies aimed at the "Uberization" of ULDs in global air cargo. The Company's trademarked FindMyULD tm app is designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to barcoding, "ULD Control" logistics, and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD tm aggregates all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool. The app is free, in the palm of your hand.

Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop and Maurice van Terheijden, Managing Director EMEA for ACL Airshop, said: "We will be at the Caspian Summit to meet with many of our airlines clients. We will further explain our technological advances with our sophisticated Digital Suite. We are proud to be returning as a Caspian Cargo Summit sponsor (again), and honored to present our worldwide capabilities to clients and industry partners at this important conference. "

More information: www.aclairshop.com, and http://www.caspianaircargosummit.com/

See ACL Airshop's Digital Suite Introduction Video: https://vimeo.com/857095192

