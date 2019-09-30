ACL Airshop is Platinum Sponsor at Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology driven market leader in air cargo products and services, is pleased to be a Platinum Sponsor for the Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 7-9. ACL Airshop, with over 200 airlines as clients, has air cargo ULD leasing, servicing, manufacturing, repairs, and specialized ULD logistics services delivered through over 50 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports on six continents. ACL Airshop continues steady advances for growing the network in all dimensions, accelerated with investments in market-leading new logistics and tracking technologies. Headquartered in USA and with its main international head office in Amsterdam NL, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc.

Organizers of the symposium describe this 8th Caspian Air Cargo Summit as the largest and most comprehensive aviation event in the region, bringing international air cargo market leaders to Baku. This year's event has special focus on innovation in logistics, the new Silk Road initiative, e-commerce, perishables, smart technologies, and global market outlook.

ACL Airshop is steadily expanding as a leading edge technology-enabled innovative service partner for airlines. The Company recently announced their new mobile app: FindMyULD. The trademarked FindMyULD app is designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to barcoding, "ULD Control" logistics, and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD aggregates all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool. The app is free, in the palm of your hand. This innovation will be demonstrated at the Baku symposium. More details are at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acl-airshop-accelerates-in-air-cargo-sector-with-new-uld-fleet-management-app-findmyuld-300861417.html

Steve Townes, Chairman of ACL Airshop and CEO of Ranger Airshop Holdings, said "We will be at the Caspian Summit to meet with many of our airlines clients. We will further explain our technology advances with sophisticated programs such as our proprietary 'ULD Control,' plus the patented Bluetooth logistics & tracking systems, and now FindMyULD, all aimed at new levels of ULD fleet efficiency for air carriers. We are proud to be returning as a Caspian Cargo Summit sponsor (again), and honored to present our worldwide capabilities to clients and industry partners."

More information: www.aclairshop.com, www.rangeraerospace.com, and http://www.caspianaircargosummit.com/

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

