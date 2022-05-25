ACL Airshop to Announce Growth Plans at Air Cargo Tech Summit and Air Cargo India

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology-enabled market leader in air cargo products and services, is pleased to be attending Air Cargo India in Mumbai, India on May 31 – June 2, 2022, and the Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami, Florida on June 6-7, 2022. The company will be highlighting its growth plans in the India region, and its latest technology innovations with Bluetooth cargo-tracking efficiencies. ACL Airshop, with over 200 airlines as clients, has air cargo ULD leasing, servicing, manufacturing, repairs, and specialized ULD logistics services delivered through over 55 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports on six continents. ACL Airshop continues steady advances for growing the network in all dimensions, accelerated with investments in market-leading new logistics and tracking technologies. Headquartered in South Carolina USA and with its main international head office in Amsterdam NL, the company has been strategically expanding in the past five years, following and pivoting with its customers as they keep pace with market demands.

The Air Cargo India convention in Mumbai starting May 31st offers new business opportunities, global perspectives, and strong networking platforms for its stakeholders. The Indian air cargo sector continues to remain among the world's leading marketplaces for domestic and international players. Expanding cargo-handling infrastructure at airports, demand for speedy delivery, greater trade and commerce, and increase in the number of flights operating are some of the key reasons for this growth. Maurice van Terheijden, ACL Airshop's Managing Director for business in that region, will be an expert panelist for "Cross-border ecommerce and its impact on air cargo."