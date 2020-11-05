ACL Airshop Wins the Air Cargo News Innovation Award for the FindMyULD App

The trademarked FindMyULD™ app is specifically designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the entire worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to barcoding and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD™ pulls together all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool—"in the palm of your hand" for airlines, handlers, and cargo centers.

Harold Elfring, the Technology Director for ACL Airshop, said "We have been steadily investing in new cargo-related technologies aimed at increased efficiency and cost savings for our airlines customers . We are truly honored to receive this recognition, especially alongside such superb fellow finalists. VRR, for example, is a strategic partner for ACL Airshop, and we were first-in-market with VRR's novel new collapsible containers. We will keep advancing, always listening to customers for continuous improvements. Technology has given us serious new competitive differentiation."

"ACL Airshop prides itself on our High-Performance Culture, and this award highlights our secret weapon: PEOPLE ," said Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop and founder of Ranger Aerospace. "FindMyULD, ULD Control, Bluetooth tracking, and other technology innovations started as good ideas, and kept accelerating through our teams of entrepreneurial professionals around the world."

ACL Airshop has grown to over 50 major cargo hubs on six continents in the past several years, and has a large inventory of ULDs ready for short-term leasing or long-term contracts when airlines need them—anywhere, any time. The company is developing more scale and better efficiency as its worldwide services system expands. Growing for almost 4 decades, ACL Airshop has become a leading one-stop shop for leasing, sales, repairs, logistics control of Unit Load Devices, and cargo control components manufacturing. Its technology initiatives now flow across each line of business as an accelerant factor.

ACL Airshop LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc., the latest aerospace consolidation platform created by Ranger Aerospace and its 4 large institutional investment partners.

For more information: http://www.aclairshop.com and www.rangeraerospace.com. The Mobile App is available for free wherever App's are offered or sold, just enter "FindMyULD." Details about it can be checked at www.FindMyULD.com, and a quick video about the App is at the company's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNQyWVtPNls .

*ULD = "Unit Load Devices," the industry nomenclature for air cargo pallets, containers, and related cargo control apparatus. These FAA-approved products are essential for safe flight operations with cargo aboard an aircraft. A Unit Load Device (ULD) is either an aircraft pallet and pallet + net combination, or an aircraft container. ULDs are removable aircraft parts subject to strict civil aviation authorities' requirements from design, testing, production, and operations, to repair and maintenance. An airworthy ULD must be structurally capable of restraining the loads and providing adequate protection to the aircraft systems and structure during flight. With about 1 million aircraft ULDs in service representing a replacement value of over $1 Billion (US), ULDs are expensive assets that require correct handling.

This Video covers the entire Awards Ceremony held on Oct. 29, 2020:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecqUJtsjQ5g

https://www.aircargonews.net/airlines/everyones-a-winner-at-the-air-cargo-news-awards/

