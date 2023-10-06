ACL Digital and Tidal Wave Announce Strategic Private 5G Alliance to Drive Industry 4.0 Transformation

ACL Digital

06 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, is a design-led digital experience, product innovation, solutions, engineering service, and digital transformation and system integration leader, and Tidal Wave, a provider of end-to-end private 5G solutions, are thrilled to announce their collaboration aimed at delivering cutting-edge private 5G solutions for Industry 4.0 use cases. This partnership combines ACL Digital's digital transformation and system integration expertise with Tidal Wave's deep knowledge of private 5G to provide innovative tailor-made solutions catering to customers' distinct needs in the telecom and enterprise verticals.

The collaboration will particularly focus on delivering solutions for the following use cases:

  • Connected factories and warehouses
  • Smart ports
  • Smart manufacturing
  • Industrial automation
  • Real-time asset tracking
  • Remote monitoring and control

ACL Digital is committed to delivering comprehensive engineering solutions and unparalleled customer support through this strategic alliance. Simultaneously, Tidal Wave's offerings will augment the system integration and professional services already provided by ACL Digital. This partnership promises to empower businesses with the latest advancements in wireless technology, paving the way for transformative 5G solutions in the industry. The product lineup also includes '5G Network in a Box' that helps customers pre-test solutions, ensuring interoperability, and deploying private 5G with confidence in production environments.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "By joining forces with Tidal Wave, we're embarking on a journey into the evolving landscape of private 5G. ACL Digital's system integration and Tidal Wave's expertise will usher in a new era of network transformation for our clients. This strategic alliance positions us to drive global digital transformation endeavors, harnessing 5G's immense capacity to enrich lives across industries through private network adoption. The partnership will enable customers to use the latest 5G technologies to improve their operations and productivity."

Furthermore, Ankit Dixit, CEO of Tidal Wave expressed, "In ACL Digital, we have discovered a collaborator who not only aligns with our futuristic outlook and practical methodology towards an interconnected industrial future but also complements our strengths effectively. This collaboration sets a fresh benchmark for pioneering product lines and resilient framework for execution and support. The intricate customization demanded by private 5G network implementation necessitates seamless teamwork between our two organizations, and this partnership operates exceptionally well between our entities."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

  1. Cutting-Edge Technology Integration: The alliance will focus on integrating the core competencies of both firms, resulting in private 5G solutions that guarantee lightning-fast speeds, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC).
  2. Tailored Solutions for Industries: The partnership is persistent in its dedication to providing tailored 5G solutions that serve industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and beyond, all the while acknowledging the distinctive challenges and requisites of various sectors such as:
  3. Global Outreach with Local Expertise: With operations spanning multiple continents, the joint offerings will benefit businesses worldwide, ensuring local regulatory compliance and regional customization.
  4. End-to-End 5G Ecosystem: The collaboration guarantees not just advanced 5G infrastructure but also comprehensive services, from consultation, deployment, and maintenance, to continuous upgrades, ensuring businesses are always at the forefront of technology.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, cloud, and mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led digital transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to technology, media and telecom. The company has a workforce of 54,100+ spread across 30+ countries.

About Tidal Wave

Tidal Wave Private 5G is a software-based solution that allows you to create a cellular-grade network in an easy-to-use package. With Tidal Wave, you can connect thousands of devices and machines with low latency and high bandwidth. You can get your network up and running in days, without the need for long planning cycles, complex integrations, or manual setup. Tidal Wave also provides granular access controls for all connected devices, integrated with your existing IT policies. You can scale your network capacity on demand or add devices with a few clicks, and you only pay for the capacity and throughput you use.

