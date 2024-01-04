ACL Digital at CES 2024: Driving Innovation to Deliver Digital Excellence

A distinguished digital engineering and transformation leader will showcase innovative solutions, world-class services, and cutting-edge technological advancements globally. Join ACL Digital at one of the most influential tech events from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a pioneer in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise IT modernization, and product engineering services. The company will exhibit at CES 2024 from January 9 to January 12, 2024, at Booth #29-226 in the Venetian Exhibitor Suite, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In response to the ever-growing technological needs, the organization offers innovative expertise through a design-driven digital transformation framework in engineering and IT services. Moreover, ACL Digital provides a full spectrum of solutions to assist clients in designing and building cutting-edge products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile-ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world.

Through the seamless integration of strategic design, engineering, and industry expertise, the leading technology consulting and engineering company empowers clients to unlock the potential of the digital future, providing steadfast support for their innovation strategies. The service offerings and platforms at ACL Digital enable enterprises, technology providers, and OEMs to design and develop various technology-based solutions, including 5G technology-led solutions, AI-enabled solutions, digital healthcare, connected products and services, enterprise applications, and cloud solutions.

"Today's emerging technology is transforming industries and companies, bringing together people, data, and intelligent machines. At CES 2024, we look forward to engaging with our customers, business executives, and product innovators to help them grow with digital transformation as their top operational priority. Our focus will be to ensure they understand that digitization is not a one-time task but a continuous business activity generating real value for the business," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital - an ALTEN Group Company.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 55,000+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

