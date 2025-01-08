ACL Digital Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company and a global leader in design-led digital transformation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services, today announced that it has received the Great Place to Work® Certification (Dec 2024 – Dec 2025) for the third consecutive year. This recognition highlights the company's remarkable workplace culture and employee experience. The certification is based solely on assessing workplace culture through the lens of employees, providing an in-depth understanding of the organization's internal environment.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is granted to organizations that excel in creating outstanding employee experiences and showcasing exemplary people practices through a thorough evaluation process. This evaluation follows the Great Place to Work® model, which uses the Trust Index© and Culture Audit© criteria to assess workplaces. According to the Great Place to Work® Institute's assessment, ACL Digital achieved remarkable scores in key areas, including its High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™, characterized by Pride, Respect, Fairness, Camaraderie, and Credibility.

Commenting on the occasion, Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "I am delighted to share that we have earned this esteemed recognition for the third year in a row, a true reflection of the unwavering commitment and effort of our employees who work tirelessly to make ACL Digital an exceptional workplace. We deeply appreciate their contributions and are honored to be acknowledged as a 'Great Place To Work,' underscoring our dedication to our team and the core values of Ambition, Pride, Discipline, and Integrity. At ACL Digital, we remain devoted to fostering a workplace culture that is inclusive, supportive, and inspiring—one where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive and succeed."

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a leader in digital product innovation and engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 57,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

About Great Place to Work Certification®

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The Institute recognizes employers who create excellent employee experiences and help unveil actionable insights to drive efficiency in an organization's culture management and employee experience strategies while offering a competitive advantage.

