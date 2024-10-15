ACL Digital Joins the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a leader in digital product innovation & digital engineering, has joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance. This collaboration empowers ACL Digital to leverage its Pre & Post Silicon Design competencies to cater to the challenging needs of the Hyperscalers, Communication, Automotive & IoT market segments.

ACL Digital supports the development of complex System-on-Chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs in leading edge technology nodes for the development of products such as AI accelerators, Deep Learning processors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Baseband Processor, latest mobile processor and others.

ACL Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions for end-to-end chip design and this collaboration with Intel Foundry will leverage ACL Digital's comprehensive chip design capabilities for Intel's advanced process technology and packaging innovations, supporting a quicker time-to-market.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Intel Foundry as a key Design Services Alliance Partner. At ACL Digital, our dedication to prioritizing customers remains paramount. By joining the Intel Foundry Design Services Alliance, ACL Digital is poised to develop advanced solutions that will greatly benefit customers for their evolving design requirements in semiconductors. This collaboration with Intel Foundry will leverage ACL Digital's deep domain expertise alongside Intel Foundry's advanced process technologies for creating high-performance chips, driving significant advancements in customer innovation."

"We welcome ACL Digital to the Intel Foundry Design Services Alliance and are excited to collaborate and support our customers, expediting the realization of silicon-product concepts into successful production," said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry." ACL Digital's competencies in Pre and Post Silicon Design will facilitate seamless end-to-end co-development and empowers the creation of next-generation custom SoC products."

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 57,100+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ACL Digital