ACL Digital partners with SAP to launch Workforce Scheduler App

BANGALORE, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP. ACL Digital's Workforce Scheduler, a cloud-based app, was built on SAP Business Technology Platform to deliver efficiency and workforce optimization benefits to customers.

A constraint-based planning engine, ACL Digital's Workforce Scheduler delivers an optimized employee experience. The user-friendly reporting tool helps planners achieve a balance between customer needs and employee preferences while considering constraints such as skills required and the number of people. The people's roster is applicable to IT services and the healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and aviation sectors.

"Our strategic partnership with SAP is long-term," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital. "Our customers will benefit from our deep expertise of IT services with that of SAP technology."

Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, Business head of ACL Digital, said, "The Workforce Scheduler uses complex AI algorithms to deliver a balanced roster."

The product is scalable and future-ready.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 54,100+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

