ACL Wins Best Data-Driven SaaS Product from 2018 SaaS Awards

Global Software Awards Program Announces Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL, the software provider helping governments and the world's largest companies quantify risk, stamp out fraud, and optimize performance, today announced it is the winner of Best Data-Driven SaaS Product (non-US) in the 2018 Software-as-a-Service Awards.

ACL's data-driven SaaS platform addresses diverse customer needs in audit, compliance, finance, risk, and IT across organizations of many sizes. The platform is a flexible solution for any enterprise governance, risk management, or compliance (GRC) use case, providing industry-specific content including risk and control frameworks, standards and regulations, strategic risk libraries, and pre-built data analytics and robotic process automation.

Dan Zitting, chief customer experience officer at ACL, said: "We are truly honoured to be recognized as the Best Data-Driven SaaS Product of 2018. We've built a flexible, innovative SaaS platform, which has led to our SaaS GRC business doubling in each of the last five years. More importantly, our SaaS platform enables our customers to tackle their top challenges of complexity and scale because it is truly data-driven, ensuring the best possible business decision making. It's our commitment to driving customer success through data that I feel most proud of."

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards Organizer Larry Johnson said: "This year's winners really do represent the entire globe, with extra non-US categories helping to showcase this innovation, from established organizations serving many customers to disruptive start-ups catering to a niche."

The SaaS Awards accepts entries from across the globe, including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and EMEA. Now in its third year, the SaaS Awards program is partnered with the annual Cloud Awards.

Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist/.

Supporting Resources:

For the latest news and best practices in enterprise governance for audit, finance, accounting, IT security, risk management, and compliance, visit: www.acl.com/blog

Follow ACL on Twitter: @ACLServices

Join ACL on LinkedIn: www.acl.com/LinkedIn

Like ACL on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ACLServices

About ACL:

ACL delivers software solutions that are transforming audit, compliance, and risk management to give organizations unprecedented control over their business. www.acl.com

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

© 2018 ACL Services Ltd. ACL and the ACL logo are registered trademarks of ACL Services Ltd. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE ACL

Related Links

http://www.acl.com

