Aclaimant Announces Partnership With NFP, Extending Their Relationship

Aclaimant becomes NFP's preferred Risk Management Information System partner

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant, the leading active risk management platform, has announced that NFP, an Aon company, has added Aclaimant to their preferred middle market Risk Management Information System (RMIS) partner list. The designation formalizes a partnership that has already produced measurable results through collaboration between the two companies by delivering faster incident reporting, cleaner OSHA compliance, sharper claims advocacy and meaningful reductions in the total cost of risk. Aclaimant joins NFP's curated technology ecosystem and will be made available to clients through NFP Connect, NFP's proprietary digital solution.

NFP, an AON Company

"This isn't a new relationship, it's an earned one," said David Wald, co-founder and president of Aclaimant. "NFP and Aclaimant have spent years in the field together, putting active risk management to work for many middle-market organizations. Being named a preferred RMIS partner reflects what those clients have already experienced: that Aclaimant delivers, repeatedly, where it counts. We're proud to expand that work and bring it to even more clients."

NFP clients will now have access to Aclaimant's safety, incident, and claims management workflows alongside the broker advisory, benchmarking, and capital placement capabilities NFP delivers. The partnership reflects a broader shift underway in middle-market risk and benefits toward integrated digital experiences, real-time data and advisory relationships powered by best-in-class technology with a proven track record of results.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Aclaimant and build on the success we've had helping clients run risk management more effectively and with greater impact," said Jeff Stagg, chief claims officer, NFP. "By combining strong claims expertise with modern workflows and better data, we're helping clients move faster, make more informed decisions and ultimately achieve better outcomes across the lifecycle of a claim."

"Aclaimant's designation as a preferred RMIS partner is another step in expanding the NFP ecosystem and strengthening the experience we deliver through NFP Connect," said Mark Rieder, head of Innovation, NFP. "Our focus centers on creating a more connected, data-driven experience where clients can access powerful tools, trusted insight and expert advisory in one place. This partnership helps us do this more seamlessly and at greater scale."

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the active risk management platform built to help organizations reduce the cost of risk and protect what matters most. Aclaimant unifies safety, incident, and claims management into a single workflow-driven system designed to put real-time data in the hands of the people who can act on it. The company is led by CEO Kathy Burns and Co-Founder and President David Wald, and is headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at aclaimant.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE Aclaimant