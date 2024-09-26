Aclaimant Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Automated workflows for risk management designed to deliver insights

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant, the leading provider of next-generation Risk Management Information Systems (RMIS), today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

Aclaimant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aclaimant)

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Aclaimant and UKG Pro can benefit from enhanced connectivity and a higher-quality data platform that can empower better risk management through the integration of Aclaimant and UKG! With this critical information easily accessible in Aclaimant, risk management teams can save time, eliminate duplicate data entry and increase accuracy when reporting worker's compensation claims, managing OSHA 300/300A, and visualizing incident/claims data. With accurate, up-to-date data accessible in Aclaimant, teams can report insurance claims to insurance carriers more efficiently, and easily identify trends in recurring employee injuries.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our integration between UKG and Aclaimant," said Kathy Burns, CEO at Aclaimant. "Now, forward-thinking organizations can enhance data in their risk management system while also better leveraging their investment in UKG. We continue to invest to empower risk managers everywhere to break down data silos and be more proactive in their approach to protecting their organizations!

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform. FleX by UKG is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people," says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Aclaimant allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

About Aclaimant:

Aclaimant is a next-generation Risk Management Information System (RMIS) designed to empower every organization to protect what matters most. Our intuitive, easy-to-use and powerful platform enables companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, assets and exposures, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit https://aclaimant.com .

SOURCE Aclaimant