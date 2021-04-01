Aclaimant raises $15 million in Series B financing led by Next Coast Ventures

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , an insight-driven workflow platform for safety and risk management, today announced it has raised $15 million in Series B equity and debt funding led by Next Coast Ventures .

This brings the company's total funds raised to over $20 million. Adam Rogers, former CEO of Ultimate Software, and existing investors Mercury Fund , KEC Ventures , Royal Street Ventures , and Aspen Capital Group also participated in the round.

Aclaimant's Series B financing follows a year of significant growth and momentum . In 2020, Aclaimant reported its best revenue and increase in customers on record. The company's monthly active users in the platform and system usage increased by over 400% in 2020.

The company will use the new funds to double down on product innovation, increase hiring across all departments, accelerate client acquisition and sales as well as marketing and partnership development. Aclaimant will continue to add key talent across the risk management spectrum to grow and expand its in-house subject matter expertise.

"Since our founding, we've strongly believed that organizations can reduce their cost of risk while providing a safer environment for employees. With safety as a key priority for organizations in today's landscape, this commitment is as strong as ever," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "We're proud of the trust and respect we've earned in the industry, and we're looking forward to bringing our innovative products to the mass market with the help of our investor partners."

A recent survey found that two-thirds of employees are worried about their health and safety when it comes to returning to the workplace amid COVID-19. As vaccines roll out worldwide, the "return to work'' dynamic is centrally focused on keeping employees safe on the job – a mission that is well-aligned with Aclaimant's expertise. The Aclaimant platform is designed to help organizations actively manage risk while improving the claims management process, and with its fresh capital, the company will continue building innovative technologies that keep employees safe at their worksites across multiple industries – including construction, manufacturing, staffing, real estate, and hospitality.

"David and the Aclaimant team have built an unbelievable platform and assembled the right team to tackle this opportunity. Together, they are bringing much-needed innovation to the risk management and insurance space subsisting of old, outdated technologies," said Thomas Ball, Partner, NextCoast Ventures. "Aclaimant is empowering risk managers to take control of their systems, data and processes. Aclaimant is the future of active risk management. The legacy players shouldn't have all the fun. This is about empowering every company to take active risk management into their own hands and to truly improve their organizations from the inside out."

The senior management team, including co-founders Wald, Joel Friedman, and Michael Schultz, will continue to lead the company. As part of the round, Thomas Ball (Partner at Next Coast Ventures) will join the company's board as a director, Kathy Burns (Chief Digital Officer at Ryan Speciality) will join the company's board as an independent director, and Adam Rogers will join the company's board as an observer.



About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is an insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, designed to help companies identify risk more effectively and reduce costs. Aclaimant's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for employees, employers and insurance carriers in the construction, real estate, staffing and hospitality industries. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Aclaimant's solutions have been able to reduce business insurance costs by up to 40% for its customers. By streamlining every phase of risk management into one, easy to use workflow tool, Aclaimant helps companies digitize and optimize workplace safety, incident/claims management and analytics.

About Next Coast Ventures

Next Coast Ventures is an Austin-based venture capital firm that partners with bold entrepreneurs building innovative companies in big markets. It provides early-stage capital to high-growth startups in 'Next Coast' markets, using macro trends and themes to guide its investment strategy. Next Coast provides its growing group of portfolio companies hands-on, company-building resources through its strong industry network, Entrepreneurs Council program, and the founders' own experiences as entrepreneurs.

