Aclaimant Reports Breakout Year in 2020, Primed for Continued Success in 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , a workflow process automation platform for safety and risk management, today announced major successes from 2020 and plans for continued growth in 2021. After raising $10 million in Series A financing in June, the company took large strides in growing partnerships, accelerating product development and adding key in-house talent to put a greater emphasis on workplace safety.

"Although 2020 was not the year any of us expected, we're very excited with what we achieved and delivered to our customers to keep employees safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "The innovations and successes we had last year were driven by key, strategic investments in our people and our product. Not only did we succeed in allowing both employees and employers to report and streamline insurance claims on-the-go, but we also innovated our products in ways that enabled businesses to keep employees safe with the help of reporting and analytics."

In 2020, Aclaimant reported its best revenue and increase in customers on record. Aclaimant's monthly active users in the platform and system usage increased by over 400% in 2020. Over the past year, Aclaimant expanded its customer base by adding several new marquee customers in industries like staff leasing, hospitality, and auto/logistics.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, risk managers and business leaders were forced to rethink how to better protect employees both on site and at home. Aclaimant's platform enables workplace safety by providing contact tracing capabilities through its COVID-19 Return to Work offering , accurate reporting for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, and through its electronic incidents and claims reporting technologies. Aclaimant also announced Insights™ , an artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modeling solution that empowers organizations to better understand every facet of the risk in their environment, including safety, activities, incidents, and claims. In 2021, Aclaimant will continue to enhance product innovation to deliver on its promise of identifying potential risks and ultimately reducing the cost of keeping employees safe.

The company attributes its successes to its entire workforce and growing leadership team. Aclaimant appointed Andrew Pinkes to its advisory board and welcomed Jean-Noel Gallardo, VP of Finance, and Mike Perozek, VP of Sales. Aclaimant's ability to attract leading talent in the insurance and risk management industry demonstrates its commitment to providing best-in-class service and solutions to its customers.

In addition to its product enhancements and updates to its workforce, Aclaimant was recognized as a finalist in Benzinga's 2020 "Best Financial Research Companies" Award in the Best InsurTech category.

Aclaimant is poised for continued growth and momentum in 2021. The Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) selected Aclaimant to participate in their 2021 Professional Exchange of Risk Knowledge (PERK) program alongside companies like Aon, Grant Thornton, and Sedgwick. As a part of this program, Aclaimant will present to RIMS members, including risk management executives of public, private and government organizations, on how to prepare for critical risk management trends.

"I am so proud of our team and what we accomplished together this past year despite market disruptions that every industry experienced. We've been able to help new companies stay safe while also growing internally to improve our product and customer experience," said Wald. "We're looking forward to building upon this momentum in 2021 and bringing innovative solutions to our customers as they continue to navigate our ever-changing world by putting a greater emphasis on workplace safety in the new year and beyond."

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is an insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, designed to help companies identify risk more effectively and reduce costs. Aclaimant's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for employees, employers and insurance carriers in the construction, real estate, staffing and hospitality industries. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Aclaimant's solutions have been able to reduce business insurance costs by up to 40% for its customers. Aclaimant is a 2020 finalist in Benzinga's 2020 Best Financial Research Companies Award and a 2021 participant in The Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) Professional Exchange of Risk Knowledge (PERK) program. By streamlining every phase of risk management into one, easy to use workflow tool, Aclaimant helps companies digitize and optimize workplace safety, incident/claims management and analytics. For more information, please visit https://aclaimant.com/

