Aclaimant Welcomes Andrew Pinkes as New Member to its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , an insight driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, today announces Andrew Pinkes has joined the company's advisory board. Pinkes brings 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, and his expertise in legal and litigation management, medical management, large loss claim handling, quality program design, third-party administrator (TPA) oversight, and vendor management will benefit Aclaimant and its board.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Aclaimant's advisory board," said Pinkes. "Aclaimant's solutions offer unique and important capabilities which improve policyholders, brokers, and carriers outcomes and deliver real value. I'm looking forward to joining the talented team to continue their innovative work within the risk management and insurance space."

Pinkes held leadership positions as the Executive Vice President, Worldwide Property & Casualty (P&C) Claims at CNA , Global Head of Claims at XL Group (now Axa XL ), Executive Vice President, Claims and President Heritage Holdings at The Hartford , and Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Special Liability Group at Travelers .

"We're thrilled to welcome Andy to our advisory board and are confident his deep expertise will help us along our journey to become leaders in workplace safety and risk management," said David Wald, co-founder and CEO at Aclaimant. "In our continued quest to push the boundaries of active risk management and innovate in our space, it's imperative for us to be able to bring in and partner with industry leading thought experts. In addition, Andy's extensive experience in P&C, Specialty, Disability, and Property Casualty run-off management will better position Aclaimant to serve our clients bottom line through improved service, efficiency, and outcomes leveraging analytics, operating model design, and change management."

To learn more about Aclaimant, visit www.aclaimant.com.

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is an insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, designed to help companies identify risk more effectively and reduce costs. Aclaimant's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for employees, employers and insurance carriers in the construction, real estate, staffing and hospitality industries. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Aclaimant's solutions have been able to reduce business insurance costs by up to 40% for its customers. By streamlining every phase of risk management into one, easy to use workflow tool, Aclaimant helps companies digitize and optimize workplace safety, incident/claims management and analytics. For more information, please visit https://aclaimant.com/

