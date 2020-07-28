Aclara Awarded AMI Network Project by Nation's Largest Electric Cooperative

Headquartered in Johnson City, Texas, PEC currently serves more than one million Central Texans, with more than 350,000 endpoints covering 45 cities and 24 counties in the Texas Hill Country. The AMI project will employ Aclara's proven solutions including its Aclara RF™ electric point-to-multipoint (P2MP ) AMI network technology and award-winning AclaraONE® software platform. Aclara will also provide electric meters for many of PEC's residential, commercial, and industrial members, replacing some of the utility's electro-mechanical meters.

"For more than 80 years, PEC has been proud to serve its members, power the Texas Hill Country, and empower our community. The decision to implement the Aclara RF AMI solution signals our commitment to provide our members with future-proof technology that will enable us to operate more efficiently and deliver the best possible service to them," said Brian Gedrich, Vice President of Engineering at PEC.

He added, "Because of the scope of our operations and the dynamic developments in our service area, ubiquity and scalability were key criterion in our vendor selection."

The implementation of Aclara's AMI solution, which includes the AclaraONE platform, will enable PEC to operate a hybrid network that accommodates both the Aclara TWACS® PLC and RF networks in a single headend. While the RF network will be deployed in the PEC's eastern region, the utility will continue to utilize Aclara's TWACS® PLC network for its western region, where that technology is ideally suited to the demands of a vast rural area. Like Aclara RF, TWACS provides the performance, features, and tools to implement true comprehensive smart grid AMI programs.

"Aclara's RF network technology has now been adopted by a wide range of customers to serve approximately one million endpoints in North America," said Kumi Premathilake, Division Vice President, AMI and Services Hubbell Utility Systems. PEC and Aclara already had a strong relationship and history working together. Today, we are expanding that collaboration with a solution that will allow them to continue with their visionary strategy."

About Aclara

Aclara, a division of Hubbell Utility Solutions, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recently recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award as well as a North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Pedernales Electric Cooperative

Founded in 1938 by then-Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson, Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. is a member-owned electric cooperative serving nearly 335,000 accounts across Central Texas. An industry-recognized leader providing outstanding member service and reliable electricity, PEC conducts its business via a transparent and democratic process and highly encourages member participation.

