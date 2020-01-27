Aclara Highlights the Powerful Integration of Its Smart Infrastructure Solutions at DistribuTECH 2020, Booth 2335

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclara, a leading supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas and water utilities around the world, will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of integrated advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and distribution automation (DA) solutions for electric utilities at DistribuTECH 2020, Booth 2335. The event takes place January 28-30 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

"Our focus at DistribuTECH will be to share with attendees the strength of Aclara's integrated technologies to help utilities optimize their network operations and best position themselves for the evolving demands of the electric utility industry," said Allan Connolly, group president, Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. "Combining hardware, a robust communications network and leading-edge software, our solutions provide utilities with the data, analytics and insights they need they need to make their operations more efficient."

At the conference, Aclara will display its comprehensive portfolio of smart infrastructure solutions and preview its new integrated DA communications module – the Aclara edge gateway. This solution communicates with Hubbell's automation devices via Aclara's network, as well as third parties that are part of Aclara's DA partner ecosystem.

The rich ecosystem aligns DA applications with communications networks, bringing together companies with expertise in utility field devices, communications, and software-based control and coordination.

"The stronger and more connected the ecosystem, the greater its value. This partnership enables us to leverage each other's expertise and collaborate seamlessly across platforms, providing utilities with optimum visibility and control over their distribution systems," said Kumi Premathilake, division vice president, AMI and services, Hubbell Power Systems/Aclara.

Some of the innovations Aclara will highlight at DistribuTECH include:

The Aclara RF™ point-to-multipoint AMI network technology. The network's scalability can satisfy the needs of any size electric, gas or water utility and serve as a common network infrastructure for metering and DA applications.

The award-winning AclaraONE® (One Network for Everyone) unifying head end and analytics software platform. AclaraONE is an integral part of Aclara's AMI solution, allowing utilities to analyze data from meters or edge devices and transform it into actionable information for making operations and customer service improvements.

The Grid Monitoring platform, which provides the situational awareness utilities need to quickly identify and resolve problems while increasing service reliability. A recently published application guide underscores the benefits of smart grid sensors in the mitigation of wildfires.

Finally, as one of the show's Premier Sponsors, Aclara will present Grid Modernization- A Simplified Path to Distribution Optimization on January 29 at 1 pm EST. The presentation will be simulcast online for viewing by those not attending it at the show. Those who want to watch the event online can register here for the webcast.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems' family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara was recently recognized for its vision and end-to-end solution strategy by Navigant Research, won a Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award as well as a North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or subscribe to our blog.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, Inc. (HPS) is a subsidiary of Hubbell Incorporated and an international manufacturer of quality transmission, distribution, substation, OEM and telecommunications products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction and electric, gas and water utility applications. With revenues of $1.1 billion, HPS operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The headquarters is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

